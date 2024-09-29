Boca Grande waits for debris plan from Lee County; Charlotte plan link here; email for county officials

September 29, 2024

By Garland Pollard

After surveying across Gasparilla Island, it appears that at absolute minimum, dozens of houses have been severely damaged by Hurricane Helene, and many more with substantial damage. In town, many businesses, including Hudson’s and Fugutes, were flooded.

The question now is what is the plan for refuse and debris? Currently, Charlotte County residents have a detailed plan for their end of the island. However, on the north end, there is, at least on first glance, far less damage there. The Beacon has reached out to Lee County yesterday afternoon at 3:10 p.m., but has not yet heard back. Lee County does have a debris page for hurricanes in general; wise minds would to well and sort it to their best ability (construction mess etc) and get it by the curb. During Hurricane Ian, a trash plan was not nailed down until November; at that time trash was to be separated including construction debris, electronics, and organic yard waste.

In an email, Chief C.W. Blosser, has asked for a debris plan from Lee County, as ruined trash, debris and furniture has already begun stacking up out on streets. This will grow in coming days.

Sand in houses, streets

There appear to be dozens along the beachfront with at least six feet of sand inside, which will make the contents a total loss. The sand will also be an issue; it is needed here, on island, but it cannot stay inside living rooms.

In other notes (story links below):

The county has already sent trucks to clean up sand on streets, including Gasparilla Road and Gilchrist Avenue.

Two pumps were installed along the GICIA path yesterday to pump water off Gasparilla Road.

The Post Office is closed until an assessment can be made. Mail is going to Placida.

We will update as soon as possible. In the meantime, the island’s officials are below, should residents need to send details about particular situations and needs: