Pumps from Lee County draining Gasparilla Road

September 29, 2024

By Garland Pollard

On Saturday, Lee County staff brought two giant water pumps to clear standing water off of Gasparilla Boulevard. The pumps worked all night.

This Sunday morning, they appear to have drawn down the sewage-laced water on Gasparilla Road. It is hoped that the road will be soon passable in a normal car, but right now, the road is blocked.

Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser said in a text that he just spoke with Public Safety Director Abes and they believe that the pumping is making good progress. There was some talk that cutting a larger culvert might be needed, but that was impossible, as there are key utilities along the GICIA right-of-way.

Below, photos forwarded from Chief Blosser.

After the storm, island residents had communicated with County Manager Dave Harner and Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass. Harner rushed the equipment and staff here. During installation, Lee County staff were working in at least five feet of water, a mix of sewer, rain and wash from the Gulf of Mexico, as seen below.

Below, video of the path today.

And a view of the pumps at work.