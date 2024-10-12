Boca Grande residents may access island with hurricane tags

October 12, 2024

By Staff Report

Boca Grande residents are now able to access Gasparilla Island, according to a Lee County Press release.

The bridge to Boca Grande is safe and has just re-opened, as Lee County DOT and multiple partnering agencies have coordinated to let residents and “home watch” contractors return to the island.

Residents with hurricane tags can cross the bridge to the island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has staged at the toll plaza monitoring tags and is conducting traffic control. The Boca Grande Fire Control District has personnel at the toll plaza to assist residents who do not have hurricane tags but have documentation (i.e.: utility bills or driver license) to show residency.

In addition to residents and home-watch contractors, those who will be admitted to the island also include county personnel and crews, county repair contractors and emergency personnel.

As motorists return to Boca Grande, the county and its partners urge them to keep in mind this critical information:

The Boca Grande Causeway has damage to its shoulders on both sides. Use caution and stay in the causeway lanes once you have cleared the toll plaza and bridge. A digital sign has been posted indicating “narrow lanes.” It’s important to drive carefully on the causeway from the toll plaza toward Boca Grande.

Many side streets in Boca Grande remain impassable. Main arteries have been drained and cleared as much as possible at this time, and crews continue to work. Many of the side streets and roads contain debris and over-washed sand from Hurricane Milton. Do not drive or walk at night to avoid hazardous conditions that may still exist on some streets.

Crews need space to work. Once on-island, residents should restrict travel to allow DOT crews and contractors to continue road-clearing and repair work.

Charlotte County’s barrier island curfew impacts Boca Grande. The Charlotte curfew is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies will be on site at the toll plaza overnight, and access to the island will be restricted. This will help minimize potential hazards of motorists encountering sand and debris on side streets and some roads.

Note to residents who live on impassable streets: If your home is on a street that has not yet been cleared and you have to park your car on a main street to walk to your home, be sure to park your vehicle safely off main travel lanes. This will ensure DOT crews and emergency personnel can maintain access for their duties.



The county and its partnering agencies appreciate Boca Grande residents’ patience as work continues. Questions can be directed to the Lee County Community Coordination Team that is posted on Boca Grande. Email Sergio Perez or Jill Horrom at SPerez@leegov.com or JHorrom@leegov.com. Visit www.leegov.com/storm for more information about Lee County’s response to Hurricane Milton.