October 12, 2024

By Staff Report

Everyone,

Let’s end the day on some positives:

Power is being restored sporadically on the Island. Lots of people got on Island today we will continue to expand and support that mission.

Mutual aid firefighting units arrived today and were put to work later this afternoon. We had a structure fire and 2 more small fires within an hour. All were handled swiftly and successfully.

C.W.