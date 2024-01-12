Boca Grande History: Battle of iguanas in 2009, Silver King boat theft in 1974

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Burdettes welcomed another bundle into the family. Jenna Marie Burdette joined sisters Christina and Lindsay.

TEN YEARS AGO

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for Gabrielle Brady and sons. Gabrielle worked at the Gasparilla Inn & Club and helped build her house.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The battle against iguanas continued but with the United States Department of Agriculture as the new iguana eradicators for the Lee County portion of the island.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

“Hotel H” was on the market for $1,175,000. The boarding house located at 370 Railroad Avenue was built in 1930.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Rolf and Ingrun Wagschal donated a house to the Boca Grande Fire Department. The house was slated to be moved next to the fire station where it will be used by firefighters as living quarters.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Boca Grande Causeway owner Gaspar, Inc. had proposed raising the bridge toll from $3.20 to $3.25. The proposed increase was called “pass through” expense as a result of Charlotte County.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Dr. Ted Van Itallie and Leila Hadley co-authored a book on “The Best Spas.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Three men were apprehended by sheriff’s for attempting to steal a boat from the Silver King Condos. They were in a mullet boat cruising down the bayou about four a.m. apparently “looking for boats.”