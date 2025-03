Boca Grande Art Center Spring Show March 17-19 at St. Andrew’s

March 13, 2025

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Art Center will present its first exhibit of the season, made possible by the generosity of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Italiano Insurance. It will be hosted at the church’s Chapter House at 390 Gilchrist Ave. The show will feature new works by 18 island artists, including fine woodworking, ceramics and both […]