Next veteran Honor Flight on April 8; Anheuser-Busch sponsors locally

March 13, 2025

By Sheila Evans

If you are a veteran and have never taken an “Honor Flight,” Southwest Florida Honor Flight, Inc. is looking for you. For the first time, the local group will have its first sponsorship by Anheuser-Busch. “We are grateful and honored that they have chosen our hub this year,” said Naomi Copeland, President of Southwest Florida […]