Better Shot program raises $70K for local youth scholarships

April 13, 2023

By Sheila Evans

On March 25 some 92 players took to the course for the 2023 tournament fundraiser that helps bring these values to life for the young golfers. The tournament met its financial goal, raising more than $70,000 for the A Better Shot Foundation, which supports the work of the program. Mary Anne Hooker is president of the Foundation, and leads a very active and involved board.