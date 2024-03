Beach sunflowers in bloom

March 14, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

The beach sunflower, or Helianthus debilis, is in bloom on the corner of 5th Street and Gilchrist Avenue. This Florida-native perennial is a butterfly-attracting flower, and like other types of sunflowers, it follows the sun throughout the day, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. These plants are fairly well-known […]