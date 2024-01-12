Backcountry fishing, scattered snook on our higher tides

January 12, 2024

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE

The backcountry fishing has been off to a great start this new year! We have been targeting pretty much everything from snook, redfish, and trout along with some pompano.

Look for some scattered snook on higher tides next to deeper mangrove edges.

The redfish and trout have been very active and have been caught on live bait and artificial. Look to get them on lower tides next to sand bars and shallow grass flats. There have also been some nice pompano starting to show up, if you are looking for dinner, pompano are the way to go.

With lots of different species of fish around the fishing in the back has been action packed and exciting!

Capt. Will Waterhouse is a local fishing guide and can be reached for fishing charters at 914-907-6628. He can also be reached at Gasparilla Outfitters, 941-964-0907.

