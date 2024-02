Army Corps to release Okeechobee lake water beginning Saturday

February 15, 2024

By Staff Report

The United States Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District will make releases from the east, west and south out of Lake Okeechobee, beginning Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, due to heavier-than-normal El Niño rainfall that has kept the lake at an abnormally high level this dry season. The releases are being made now to lower the lake […]