AI buzz makes 400 percent jump in old land-line phone stock

September 6, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
Lumen Technologies, the parent company of old CenturyLink, Gasparilla Island’s landline telephone company, has had a major stock run-up this summer, due to speculator interest in demand for artificial intelligence-fueled connectivity, and the company’s fiber-optic network. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), through its CenturyLink subsidiary, provides telephone and internet services for Boca Grande. As late as […]

