A part of our history, about to fade away?

July 29, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

A wise local once told me something profound. When asked what we could do to help save a historic icon that was about to be sold he said, “What are you trying to save? It’s already been sold out. It could have been sold to someone who cared, but they didn’t buy it. And it’s not my job to subsidize their personal experience. They had their chance to make it what they wanted to, or to keep it the way it is, and they choose not to buy it. Now it’s someone else’s choice.”