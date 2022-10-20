A message from The Gasparilla Inn & Club

October 20, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Submitted by Jon Reecher, General Manager of The Inn

On behalf of everyone in The Gasparilla Inn community, I want to thank you all for your support and thoughts as we work through the damage to our properties. We are now targeting an opening date of December 15, 2022.

We will be working hard over the coming weeks to repair roofs and wind damage to our Cottages, Beach Club, Inn and restaurants. We have significant work to do on our employee housing and laundry facilities. The Innlet and the Outlet will be opening soon, as well as The Pink Elephant. The Bakery will remain closed, but we are working on a fun idea to offer the same treats and beverages to our guests and local community. The Inn Golf Course is being assessed at this time, and we will provide further updates in the near future. The Inn Marina is open.

We were very fortunate to not suffer major structural damage to The Inn, but we did incur wind and water damage throughout the building. In addition, part of our cleanup involves asbestos removal, which is typical for a historic property like ours and is subject to a well-documented, regulated and industry standard cleanup and repair process. We will continue to keep you updated with our progress. And we look forward to seeing everyone in December.

Jon Reecher

General Manager of The Inn