A friend of the four-legged says goodbye to Boca Grande

August 12, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Some people who come to Boca Grande make a big impact on many, then fade into anonymity when they leave. That might be how Jane Moyer, former owner of Island Dog Boutique & Supply Co. wants it to be, but that is not going to happen on our watch. Jane has always had a soft […]