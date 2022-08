August 26, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The primary election held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 yielded 41 votes onsite at polling place 122, otherwise known as the Boca Grande Community . Of those 41, seven were Democrats, 33 were Republicans and one was a Non-Affiliated voter. There were 174 mail-in votes for our precincts and no early voters. County wide voter turnout was […]