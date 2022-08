The question of central sewage systems on LGI, Palm Island comes into question after state entity says ‘no’

August 26, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

So how does the state progress with its clean water plans if coastal homes with private septic and wastewater systems are being denied a better way? That’s a question that many are speculating about right now, and with a reconsideration hearing coming up in early September, people who have the same questions need to speak up.