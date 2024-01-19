2024 Chowder Dinner adds Super Day Express, Sassy Tarts

January 19, 2024

By Staff Report

The Chowder Dinner for The Island School continues to add participants. Seven new eateries have recently joined the list for this fundraiser. The dinner is the PTO’s main fundraiser, and proceeds go for such things as field trips, pizza days and supplies.

The new eateries include Tortuga Mexican Street Cuisine, Scarpa’s Coastal, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Cape Haze Tavern and Key Lime Bistro. New dessert entries include Sassy Tarts and Super Day Express.

These are on top of already announced spots including Boca Bay Pass Club, Boca Grande Club, Eagle Grille/Miller’s Dockside, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Farlow’s on the Water, The Gasparilla Inn, Hudson’s, Lock N’ Key, Magnolia’s on the Bay, Mimi’s (South Beach), Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet, Outlet at The Innlet, The Pink Elephant, Sinclair’s, Sister’s Restaurant and The Temptation Restaurant.

There will be a 50/50 raffle as part of the evening’s entertainment, along with a silent auction and the Green Flash Band. Cost for the evening is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Questions? Call (941) 964-8016.