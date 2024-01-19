Skip to main content

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Pat Witschonke, West Point blind date succeeds 52 years

,
January 19, 2024
By Sheila Evans
Pat Witschonke laughs easily, and enjoys life. She knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. Because of her humor and style, she has been able to surround herself with the things she likes. Principal among those things she likes is not actually a “thing,” but a person – her husband Ross. The two met […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition