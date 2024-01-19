IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Pat Witschonke, West Point blind date succeeds 52 years

January 19, 2024

By Sheila Evans

Pat Witschonke laughs easily, and enjoys life. She knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. Because of her humor and style, she has been able to surround herself with the things she likes. Principal among those things she likes is not actually a “thing,” but a person – her husband Ross. The two met […]