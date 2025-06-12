Skip to main content

Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area

June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Charlotte County has said it is reopening Englewood Beach parking, after a letter from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, and a citizen protest on Friday, May 30. Englewood Chamber Director Doug Izzo sent out a letter of appreciation to the county for its decision.  “Thank you, Commissioner [Bill] Truex, for listening to the community and […]

