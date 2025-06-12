Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Charlotte County has said it is reopening Englewood Beach parking, after a letter from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, and a citizen protest on Friday, May 30. Englewood Chamber Director Doug Izzo sent out a letter of appreciation to the county for its decision. “Thank you, Commissioner [Bill] Truex, for listening to the community and […]
