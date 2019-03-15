The Island School to bring the mysteries of space to you March 26

■ STAFF REPORT

Have you ever wondered about the relationships between music, math and the planets, and the intricate mystery behind the force of their combined equation?

You can wonder no more by attending a special presentation by Island School teachers J.T. Tremaine and Diana Donlon. Everyone is invited to spend some time on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center learning about famous names in space travel and a timeline of events regarding space exploration.

You will take part in a virtual tour of the universe, visiting constellations, planets and moons.

Call The Island School at 964-8016 to register; there is no charge for the program.