Strawberries and more at this weekend’s festival

■ STAFF REPORT

Scrumptious strawberry shortcake, fat and yummy brats and hot dogs, bargains, a boutique, fun for the kids, digging for jewelry, books and much more are all part of the 2019 Strawberry Festival this Saturday. The festival begins at 9 a.m. at the Community Center grounds.

A tent next to the Crowninshield House will contain 80 silent auction items – ranging from trips, golf and fishing outings to boat rides, art and items for the home.

This is the 21st annual Strawberry Festival conducted by the United Methodist Women of Boca Grande. Money raised during the five-hour event goes to benefit women and children in need in Charlotte and Lee counties, as well as international charities. Come and have lots of fun while you’re helping others.