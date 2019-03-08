Stop by the book fair next week at Fust

■ STAFF REPORT

The Johann Fust Library Foundation will be holding their Spring Book Sale on March 11, 12 and 13. This used book sale is one of the most popular events on Boca Grande. Hundreds of books will be offered for sale, including cookbooks, fiction, nonfiction, coffee table books and children’s books. DVDs, CDs and audio books are also available.

The sale runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday March 12. On Wednesday, the sale runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

On Tuesday, in the courtyard at the library at 4 p.m., the public is invited to attend a reception and book signing with photographer Susan Wood.

Wood’s latest book, “Ireland,” is a collection of images from all aspects of Irish life. The Irish Independent praised her work: “From grubby-cheeked children in the inner city to colourful aristocrats in their country piles, photographer Susan Wood has captured a vibrant visual slice of a half-century of Irish Life.”

For more information, contact Bobbie Marquis at the Johann Fust Library Foundation office at 964-0211.