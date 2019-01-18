Lemon Bay High School ‘Casting for Conservation’ event this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

Cape Haze Outifitters will be hosting a “Casting for Conservation” event this Saturday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cape Haze Plaza.

The mission is to support the efforts of Lemon Bay High School students by raising funds to purchase shoal grass plugs, secure required permits and for signage marking the restored grass flat, and to plant the grass in the propellor scars on the flat by Catfish Creek.

“The goal is to begin the healing process of Charlotte Harbor’s grass flats while teaching their importance to our next generation of fishermen and boaters,” said Mike Lintz of Cape Haze Outiftters. “We hope to create an ongoing program that is handed down from year to year.”

Captains will be available for casting instruction and to answer questions. Donations are appreciated; those who donate $5 or more will receive a can koozie. Fly-tying demonstrations will be held throughout the day, with material and vises supplied for those who would like to tie. There will also be a bake sale and a bucket raffle drawing (purchase tickets throughout the day at $5 per entry, winners to be drawn at 2:30 p.m.). A raffle drawing for a half- day charter with Capt. Leighton Ingram will be held as well, and at 1 p.m. Mia Conlon, LBHS marine science instructor, will make a presentation about the restoration project and the students’ involvement.

All proceeds from this event go to the LBHS Marine Conservation Club in support of this restoration project.