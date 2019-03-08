Learn about local archaeological burial mounds next Thursday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande History Center is excited to bring Ryan M. Duggins, Ph.D. to speak about a recent archeological find.

About a year ago Florida’s Bureau of Archaeological Research announced the finding of a 7,000-year-old underwater burial ground near Manasota Key.

Dr. Duggins is the supervisor of underwater archaeology for the Bureau and was charged with investigating the site. This is the subject of his lecture. Duggins earned his doctorate at Florida State University. In addition to his work, he enjoys sailing, fishing, diving, woodworking and playing with his dog. The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Boca Grande Community Center. Sponsored by Hazeltine Nurseries.

Everyone is welcome, and the event is free to attend.