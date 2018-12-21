Island woman dies after vehicle accident

■ STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, Dec. 18 an island woman lost her life after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a traffic accident with a UPS truck.

At approximately 4:04 p.m. Cassie Kernan, 74, of Boca Grande was driving her vehicle southbound out of her driveway in the 400 block of Luke Street. She entered the roadway and struck the right rear panel of a parked UPS truck. Upon impact her vehicle rolled back into the driveway.

Boca Grande firefighters and Lee County paramedics responded to the scene, as did the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kernan was stabilized at the scene prior to being airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, but she did pass away afterward.

The medical examiner is still conducting an investigation, and no more information is available at this time.