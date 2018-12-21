Holiday Bike Path safety detail announced

■ STAFF REPORT

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA) encourages everyone to have a magical Christmas this year. The cooler weather and holiday atmosphere will certainly increase the number of people utilizing the GICIA bike path throughout the holidays. So, in its ongoing efforts to maintain a safe path for all users, the GICIA encourages everyone to be courteous and patient when using the bike path.

To further promote the considerate and safe usage of the path, GICIA has coordinated with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department to increase the number of bike path safety details throughout the holiday season.

The GICIA’s ability to increase the safety details during this busy time is possible due to a generous grant by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. It is also important to remember that it is illegal for anyone (even Santa’s elves) under the age of 14 to operate a golf cart (even under the supervision of an adult).

Please have a delightful holiday, and be courteous and safe when using the GICIA bike path. During the safety detail, deputies will be ensuring that all users are implementing the following rules of the GICIA bike path:

Persons under age 14 are prohibited by law from operating golf carts. Electric golf carts must yield to all other path users. All gas-powered vehicles are prohibited. All users of the path must yield to traffic at intersections The jogging path is for pedestrian use only. Bicycles and golf carts must observe the 15-mile-per-hour bike path speed limit. Golf carts operating on the path after dark must have head and taillights.

GICIA still has bike horns available and free to GICIA members. Stop by the GICIA office to pick one up today.