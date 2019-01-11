Have a pet that needs a little blessing? Their chance for redemption is coming

January 11, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Has your pet recently confessed its sins? Have you smelled the faint odor of fire and brimstone emanating from its fur? Maybe it’s time to visit the Blessing of the Animals and take in a little spiritual grace.

Boca Grande’s annual ecumenical pet blessing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

The pet blessing will be held at the dog park off of 7th Street. All well-behaved pets are welcome to come for the blessings (which include a certificate to hang on their wall) and a great possibility of treats. Please have your pet on a leash.

 

