Film Festival tickets sold out, but don’t give up hope just yet

January 25, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande Film Festival passes are officially sold out, but there may be a chance to still see the films. Individual film tickets will be sold based on availability at the door 15 minutes prior to each showing. All pass-holders must arrive no later than 15 minutes before the showing; any empty seats will be sold to patrons at the door sale line. Door sale tickets are $20 for Theater 2 and $30 for the Main Theater.

The schedule includes the festival’s kick-off film, “Captain Ron,” on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. This is a drive-in movie and will be shown under the sunshade on the outdoor stage.

Films will continue on Thursday, Feb. 7 with “Chef Flynn” at 4 p.m. and “The Drummer and the Keeper” at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 8 with “Supa Moda” at 10 a.m., “On her Shoulders” at 1 p.m., “Free Solo” at 4 p.m. and “Shoplifters” at 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, Feb. 9 with “Satan & Adam” at 1 p.m. and “The Last Suit” at 4 p.m.

Contact the Friends of Boca Grande with any questions at (941) 964-0827 or stop by the office located at the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st Street W.

