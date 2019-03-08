Do you have your ‘Call of the Islands’ Green Gala tickets yet?

■ STAFF REPORT

The Barrier Island Parks Society invites you to join them in a feast for all senses. Exciting auction items, a savory tropical buffet, music and dancing will be featured at the 23rd annual Green Gala on Monday, March 25. Come feel the “Call of The Islands” Polynesian style under the tent at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

Experience the sounds of steel drums and ukuleles, tropical foods, Hawaiian grass skirts, colorful camp shirts and flowers in your hair.

New this year will be a live Polynesian show, with dancers and singers clothed in cultural costumes, entertaining the crowd with the traditional songs and dances of the islands. Learn the hula and watch for guest appearances from Elvis and Don Ho.

This gala fundraiser supports BIPS in its mission to Inspire-Educate-Preserve the four local Florida state park barrier islands and Boca Grande lighthouses.

Tickets are going fast. Purchase individual tickets for $150 per person or bring your friends and book a table of 10 so you can all sit together.

Call Barrier Island Parks Society at 964-0600.