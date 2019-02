■ STAFF REPORT

Join Mote Marine scientist Dr. Jim Locascio for “Coffee with a Scientist” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 in Mote’s Boca Grande Outreach Office located at 480 East Railroad Ave. in Boca Grande.

Dr. Locascio’s presentation, entitled “Response of Snook to the Red Tide Event,” will include preliminary results from research conducted during the summer along the beaches of Gasparilla Island and Little Gasparilla Island.

The event is free and open to all.