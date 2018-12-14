Boca Grande Farm and Fish Market returns!

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market will return to the island on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New to the market this season will be vendors Laurie’s Granola, French Chef Meli-Gusto, Pita Stop Mediterranean Food, and Beef County, a local butcher from Port Charlotte.

The market will still be located at the ball field on Wheeler Road. Jean Baer and Betsy Ventura of Local Roots, LLC are the organizers of the market. They currently operate nine markets in Southwest Florida, including ones in Sanibel, Fort Myers, Estero and Bonita Springs.

“We have banned plastic straws from the farmers market starting this season,” said Ventura.

“We are excited to have Aloe Organics, the organic family farm, returning this season. They have expanded their variety of produce, flowers and local honey.”

The market will be offering products to Boca Grande visitors such as produce, locally caught seafood, cheese, orchids, cut flowers, native plants, teas, prepared foods, smoothies, organic products, meats and more. Local stone crab and shrimp fishermen will have a fresh catch every week. Hot lunch items like fresh empanadas, soups and barbecue sandwiches will also be available for purchase.

“Our goal is to bring a weekly event that is a social gathering place and community activity for Boca Grande residents and visitors, where they can purchase from local farmers, fishermen and food artisans,” said Ventura. “The Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market will be a relaxing, festive place to shop outdoors on the island, offering something for everyone,” she said. The market will have 40 vendors, and the season will run through April of 2019.

If anyone would like to preorder items for Christmas week, go to buylocallee.com and ask for the contact information for the vendors you would like to place an order through.