BIPS’ Green Gala to feature live auction chock-full of amazing items Scooters, parties, Mexican vacations, paintings, fishing and much more

Heed the “Call of the Islands” and head to BIPS’ 23d annual Green Gala! The BIPS Green Gala committee has put together a collection of fun and unique items for this year’s “Call of the Islands” fundraiser, to be held on Monday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. Start planning now and join forces with your friends to bid with you, and be sure to check next week’s Boca Beacon for a list of silent auction highlights.

Purchase individual tickets for $150 per person by calling the Lighthouse at 964-0600 or online at barrierislandparkssociety.org.

Auction items for the 2019 Green Gala include:

Bright royal blue beach buggy filled with specialties

Donated by the BIPS Board

A tropical treasure trove of liquors – including a very special collector’s bottle of Jim Beam (donated by Prime Time Restaurant) – red and white wines and Lighthouse signature items, assembled by BIPS for your enjoyment. Take your winnings home in your collapsible blue wagon … suitable for transporting just about anything!

Capt. Mike Reark, Everglades City fishing trip

Donated by Capt. Mike Reark

Two days and two evenings out of Chokoloskee Island, fly and light tackle fishing for two people.

This South Florida native will show you what Florida looked like when it was discovered. The outpost for the trip is in the heart of the Florida Everglades and some of the last virgin lands in the state of Florida. You will fish the waters Native Americans discovered and still live in (nearby accommodations not included).

Trip expires one year from purchase and must be booked upon guide’s availability (holidays excluded).

Capt. Nat Italiano: half-tide evening tarpon fishing

Donated by Capt. Nat Italiano

Capt. Nat Italiano is a much-sought-after expert tarpon fisherman who no longer guides, so this is truly an exclusive opportunity offered only to BIPS. Nat will take up to six lucky anglers for a memorable evening of tarpon fishing. Be ready for a fabulous, fun-filled trip with this enigmatic captain.

Trip expires one year from purchase and must be booked upon Nat’s availability (holidays excluded).

Great cuisine and movie themes for 20

Donated by Carol and Nathan Forrester

Carol and Nathan Forrester have extended an invitation for up to 20 guests to their gorgeous home. The food will be wonderful and, as an added treat, there will be a pianist serenading you and your guests on the Forresters’ beautiful grand piano. When dinner is over, guests will divide into teams and enjoy a game of “Guess that Movie Theme,” with a prize for the winner. Great hosts, cocktails, dinner, music – what more could one ask for?

Port Boca Grande Lighthouse cocktail party

Donated by BIPS

BIPS is offering a unique opportunity to entertain up to 30 friends at the most historic and beautiful island venue available. Enjoy the views from the wrap-around porch, peruse the exhibits in the museum, browse the gift shop. Light appetizers and wine served. Party to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date, expires one year from purchase.

Diane Mannion original oil painting

Donated by Diane Mannion

Local artist Diane Mannion has painted an amazing rendition of the Gasparilla Island Light, exclusively for BIPS.

(Special thanks to Barbara Hughes of Hughes Gallery, Boca Grande for facilitating the procurement of this painting. Please be sure to attend the artist reception at the gallery on March 22, 2019.)

Original oil painting by Jane Carlson

Donated by Jane Carlson

Favorite island artist Jane Carlson has donated one of her unique works for the live auction.

Casa Do Re Mi in beautiful Puerta Vallarta (6 guests)

Donated by Barb and Bob Sypult

Immerse yourself in this gorgeous private villa in Puerta Vallarta. Spend four sun-filled days and five balmy nights at the Casa Do Re Mi, just minutes from Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

There are three large, air-conditioned bedrooms, each with its own beautifully tiled, double-sink bathroom, and special patios with spectacular views of the ocean. The bedrooms can all be converted from king to twin beds. Total square footage: 5,000. High-speed WiFI, XM radio and iPod connection for sound throughout the villa, a DVD library, free telephone calls to the U.S. and Canada and a security system.

The heated swimming pool features a large pool deck with thatched palapa for outside dining and separate spa. The staff prepares two meals daily, and the houseman maintains the villa, serves breakfast and dinner daily, shops for groceries and makes incredible maragaritas. The villa is also perfect for children.

The beautiful Conchas Chinas beach is nearby, and there are several top-rated golf courses near the area, along with spectacular deep sea fishing.

The Casa will make for a truly memorable vacation (must be scheduled at a mutually-agreeable time, offer expires one year from purchase).

Shiny red three-wheeled, battery-operated EZ Scooter

Donated by Robert and Miriam Knutson

This is a happy red three-wheeled scooter suitable for cruising on the Boca Grande Bike Path. No license or insurance required for this little gem with a top speed of 18 mph.