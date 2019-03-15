Are you ready to go on safari?

■ STAFF REPORT

Circle the last Saturday in March on your calendar for the annual tradition of the Boca Grande Spring Fair. This day is the Woman’s Club’s gift to the community, when island children, visiting grandchildren, and the young at heart will reveal their creativity and let loose for a few hours of excitement and fun.

The theme for the parade along the Bike Path that opens the festivities is “safari,” to be interpreted as a wildlife or nature journey anywhere in the world. Decorate your golf cart, bike or scooter and join in the fun as the parade rolls along the path led by the Lemon Bay High School band. It starts at 10:30 a.m. from 5th Street and ends at the grounds at the Boca Grande Community Center at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.

After the parade the Community Center grounds will be magically transformed by the Woman’s Club into a children’s fairground (from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) with animal balloons, many carnival games, a cake walk, a photo booth complete with props for silly pictures, pony rides, a clown, a petting zoo, a dog agility exhibit (new this year) where children can run the trained dogs through a set course, and much more. For those with hunger pangs, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, sno-cones and popcorn. The large, ever-popular bake sale will be there with homemade casseroles, soup, bread, cookies, cakes and desserts.

Registration forms for the Bike Path parade are available at the Community Center and at several locations throughout town. Pre-registration ends March 27, so don’t delay signing up your bike or golf cart for the Boca Grande safari.

For more information, call Joe Wier at Lee County Park and Rec. Dept. 964-2564.