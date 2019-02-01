Annual Tennis Classic continues

■ STAFF REPORT

The 10th annual Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic competition began on January 26, and the action continues tonight.

Exhibition games and a cocktail party for the players and their families will take place on Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Boca Grande Club.

Competition will continue through February 2.

The event started with mixed doubles at the Boca Bay Pass Club, followed by 65+ mixed doubles at the Boca Grande Club. Men’s and ladies’ singles matches took place at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club.

The Boca Bay Pass Club will host men’s doubles on Saturday, Feb. 2. Matches will continue through the second week with ladies’ doubles at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club. The 65+ ladies’ doubles and men’s doubles will compete at the Boca Grande Club. All games should be completed by February 9.

The Gasparilla Inn & Club started this tournament in 1997, then called The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Chapter Series. The Inn hosted the annual event at the Beach Club until 2007. In 2009, Boca Beacon Publisher Dusty Hopkins revived the tournament, renaming it The Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic. Competition has opened up to all area residents, and matches are held at all three clubs on the island. This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the annual event.

For up-to-the-minute updates on times of play, go to the Boca Beacon’s Facebook page or your tennis club.