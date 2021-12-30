Be a friend of the pelican: Reel, remove, release

December 30, 2021

By Tonya Bramlage

“A wonderful bird is the pelican; his bill can hold more than his belly can.”

– Dixon Lanier Merritt



The above excerpt from Merritt’s poem is true: A pelican’s pouch can hold up to three times more than its stomach. Brown pelicans are primarily fish-eaters and require up to four pounds of fish a day. They feed by using their keen eyesight to spot underwater prey from the air then plunge-diving from heights of up to 70 feet. The force of their impact stuns small fish, enabling the birds to scoop up the prey in their throat pouches.



Air sacs beneath the pelican’s skin serve to cushion the impact on the birds and help them pop back to the surface. To drain water from the throat pouch, pelicans tip their heads back; they then swallow the fish. But the pouch is more than a scooping tool: It also serves as a cooling mechanism in hot weather and as a trough for young pelicans, which retrieve food from their parents’ pouches.



Brown pelicans also steal food from other seabirds, scavenge dead animals and eat invertebrates such as prawns.

The 20th century was a tough time to be a pelican. At the turn of the century, it became fashionable to decorate women’s hats and jackets with bird feathers, and thousands of pelicans were killed for this purpose. During World War I, pelicans were shot by fisherman who blamed them for reducing fish resources. Luckily, the practice of intentionally killing migratory birds became illegal in 1918 with the passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



In the mid to late 1900s a pesticide called DDT that was used to control mosquitoes had an unintentional effect that almost drove brown pelicans to extinction. DDT caused pelican eggshells to be very thin. This led to low rates of nest success, and populations of pelicans, as well as many other species, were nearly wiped out.



The brown pelican is a large, unique bird that lives on shorelines and small islands in colonies with thousands of individuals. This species is common along coastlines of the southern and western United States, the Caribbean and parts of Mexico, Central America and northern South America. The estimated number of brown pelicans worldwide is approximately 650,000 according to the US Department of the Interior. A U.S. federal ban on DDT was enacted in 1972, which has been immensely helpful in facilitating the resurgence of the brown pelican.



Brown pelicans were originally removed from the Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list as early as 1985, attesting to the brown pelican’s rapid recovery over the second half of the 20th century. Although the Brown Pelican is the smallest of the world’s eight pelican species, it’s still a big bird at four feet long (including the bill) with a seven to eight-foot wingspan making it highly vulnerable to getting caught in fishing line. Fishing line entanglement is the number one cause of death for brown pelicans. Jeanette Edwards founded Friends of the Pelicans, Inc. after witnessing a pelican drowning in a canal near her home and jumping in to save it.



“Our main goal is to protect the right of all birds, pelicans in particular, to live out their lives free from harm due to human interference, specifically fishing line entanglement,” she said.



During the past year the organization has rescued and prevented the death of 1,495 birds. It is estimated that a minimum of 5-10 pelicans are being hooked each day with the line being cut by fishermen, resulting in the slow and torturous death of that bird.



Pelicans feed exclusively on fish and will go where the small bait fish are the most abundant. When a bird is hooked while flying and diving at fishing piers, if the fisherman cut the line, which is often the case, the pelicans either become hopelessly tangled in the water and float away off into the Gulf of Mexico or they will fly back to their mangrove rookeries trailing hundreds of feet of line. There they will become entangled, entangle other birds and the line will remain in the mangroves continuing the silent snare cycle of untimely death. If you happen to hook a bird while fishing, do not cut the line. Instead, carefully reel the bird in as you would a trophy fish, and carefully remove the hook by pushing the hook through its skin until you can see the barb. Simply cut off the barb and then you can back the hook out. Be sure to remove all the line and then release the bird.



A group of pelicans is often called a pod, but actually there are many other names for pelican groupings – a pouch, a scoop, a squadron or, if they are fishing as a group, a fleet. If left free of human interference, brown pelicans could live to the age of 40 years in the wild. However, studies show only 30 percent of all pelicans will survive their first year of life. Approximately 70 percent of baby pelicans that leave the nest and will die; only 2 percent will live to reach the age of 10 years.



Friends of the Pelicans has a dedicated board of directors and more than 50 equally passionate volunteers. Gina Marie Thomsen, Charlene Brown, and June Deveneau work tirelessly rescuing birds and patrolling local piers. Working closely with various rehabilitation centers in our area, along with State and County officials in an ongoing effort to implement important and necessary changes for improvement to policies and procedures on the piers, the organization has teamed up with FWC on “Hooked Pelican Working Crew” initiatives to change how fishermen interact with pelicans.



Educating every fisherman to “Reel, Remove and Release” is the primary objective of the “Hooked Bird” training program being offered to local volunteers in conjunction with Audubon Florida.



“Posting signs and placing microfilament receptacles at each pier provides awareness and opportunity for every fisherman to become part of the solution. Friends of the Pelicans now offers several additional trainings that are available for new volunteers, as well as trainings for other rescuers on various rescue techniques,” Edwards said.



If you would like further information about these training sessions or would like to become a Friends of the Pelicans volunteer, you can contact Edwards at FOTPvolunteers@gmail.com directly or visit the website at friendsofthepelicans.org.



Another significant and noteworthy threat to pelicans and other shorebirds is plastic garbage. Plastics can take hundreds of years to decompose and have built up in the Earth’s oceans. The toxic chemicals in plastics are harmful to birds, and birds can be strangled by strips of plastic just like fishing line. Birds also often mistake plastic items for food, and their stomachs can become so filled with plastic items that they die from starvation. A 2015 study found that nine out of every 10 seabirds have plastic in their stomachs. Limiting our use of plastic products whenever possible, and reusing and recycling any plastics we do use, can also help fight this problem and truly become a friend of the pelican.