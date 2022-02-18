Young Life program for teens, pre-teens looking for kids

By Guest Columnist

Young Life is a nonprofit organization that steps into the lives of teenagers with the mission of developing mentoring relationships and introducing them to who Jesus is. Regardless of their response, Young Life staff and volunteers continue to walk through life with them. Why? Teenagers need hope and more adults that care. They are experiencing life much differently than 10, 30 or 50 years ago. Parents feel distant, stress levels are high, anxiety and depression are on the rise and social media adds even more pressure. So how do we do it? First, by praying and stepping into their world. As a Young Life staffer, it’s been a joy to step into the public schools, Lemon Bay High, L.A. Ainger Middle, Sky Academy, and meet students. Thanks to the support of our local schools, Young Life is able to visit regularly, and be a listening ear to students. We also get to cheer them on at their soccer games, theater plays and more.