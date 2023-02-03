X-rays done onsite help identify the best treatment plan right away

February 3, 2023

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

Broken bones, sprains and fractures are the most common injuries requiring an X-ray. And now that X-ray imaging services are available onsite at the Boca Grande Health Clinic, patients no longer have to drive off island for care.

“With X-rays on site, our doctors can diagnose a wide array of illnesses and injuries and help identify the best treatment plan right away,” said Clinic Radiologic Technologist (Rad Tech) Andrew Colburn.

Andrew joined the Clinic in September 2022, in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With debris filling the streets, power lines down and travel to and from the Island challenging, you couldn’t have asked for any better timing to have X-rays available on island. So far this year, Andrew has performed more than 80 X-rays, saving patients a lot of time and the inconvenience of driving off island. A typical week at the Clinic now includes 15 X-rays and evaluations.

In addition to evaluation of the X-rays onsite by the Rad Tech and physicians, every X-ray taken at the Clinic is sent to a board-certified radiologist to confirm the findings. This process is called an “overread” and is an extra step taken to ensure patients receive the highest quality care and accurate results.

In addition to assessing breaks, sprains and dislocations, the Clinic care team uses X-rays to help diagnose kidney stones and gastric blocks as well as pneumonia. The Clinic will expand imaging services to include ultrasound in the near future.

“We want to offer the very best standard of care to our patients,” said Andrew. “Onsite X-rays are quick and convenient, giving us another way to provide the best possible experience for each patient.”