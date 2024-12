William V.P. Newlin, 1933-2024

December 27, 2024

By Staff Report

William V.P. Newlin died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Northwest Washington, D.C., on December 11, 2024. He was 91. Born in Philadelphia on February 9, 1933, Newlin served as an officer in the Army, and received a BA and an MBA from Harvard, and an MA Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. […]