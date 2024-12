Maxine Hunter, 1930-2024

December 27, 2024

By Staff Report

With a natural zest for life and all of its blessings, Maxine Morrison Hunter’s love of family and her never ending thirst for knowledge, guided her throughout her life. The communities of Lake Forest, IL and Boca Grande, FL lost a warm and welcoming friend on November 30, 2024. Maxine was 94 and was fortunate […]