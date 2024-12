Christmas Eve at Lighthouse United Methodist Church

December 27, 2024

By Staff Report

At Lighthouse United Methodist Church, Christmas Eve came with a nativity and families dressed for dinner. Children read during the lighting of the Advent wreath. There was also a Christmas story about Papa Panov, by Tolstoy. Dress up included doves and other friendly beasts. Glow sticks replaced candles, and could be taken home. Below, some […]