August 27, 2026

By Staff Report

On a handshake Sam Whidden built his marina and a family, about a hundred years ago this year. So, the Boca Beacon is looking back over this icon of Gasparilla Island, Whidden’s Marina. All stories linked below.

Aerial photo by Dusty. All photos from Beacon archives unless otherwise listed.

Where Time Stands Still: A Century of Family, Fishing & Memories

Why Whidden’s matters: The landscape of Florida’s seaside

Where Boca Grande’s past remains, right here in the present

A love for animals, including Chico the Monkey

The Maritime Museum: Red Gill Fish House

Hurricane memory by Jeff Gaines III

The extended family of Isabelle Whidden Joiner

A business incubator that gave this captain a start back in 1981 by Capt. Van Hubbard

Birthday letter to Whidden’s. It’s Americana at its finest by Jake Poepl

Whidden’s Marina – 100 Years of Celebrating: Memories and anecdotes from our readers and friends

Childhood on the docks; Jumping off the shrimp boat by Nicholas Mostyn



