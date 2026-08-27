Diane Kay Johnson 1949-2026

August 27, 2026

By Staff Report

Diane Kay Johnson, 77, of Mission Hills, Kansas, died on August 7, 2026, surrounded by family. She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa on March 30, 1949, to Raymond and Dorothy Singmaster Beaver. She moved to Sterling, Illinois and Rockford, Illinois and then on to Cape Girardeau, Missouri where she graduated from Cape Central High School.

She graduated from The University of Missouri in 1971 where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She married Robert H. Johnson the Saturday after they graduated from Mizzou and lived in Columbia, Missouri where she taught elementary school in Mexico, Missouri, while Bob was in graduate school. Shortly thereafter, Diane and Bob moved to Kansas City where they built their lives.

Diane continued to teach elementary school at Shawanoe Elementary in Shawnee, Kansas until the birth of her first child. She quickly ingrained herself in the community through her countless volunteer efforts including The United Way, The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, serving as President from 1993 to 1994, The Rose Brooks Center, The Children’s Relief Association, Chairman of The Children’s Mercy Golf Classic, The American Red Cross, Jazzoo Co-Chairman and KC Zoo Learning Fund. Her involvement at The Village Presbyterian Church included Board of Elders, Stephen Minister and Endowment Trust Board.

She was an avid golfer who spent over 30 years at Indian Hills Country Club before joining Kansas City Country Club. While in Florida she enjoyed golfing at Lemon Bay Golf Club. She loved going on walks, practicing Pilates, playing bridge and most recently playing Mahjong with her friends. She and Bob loved spending time at their home in Boca Grande, Florida. It was a special place where she was able to take long walks at the beach, spend time with Boca Grande friends and host friends and family.

Diane loved sports. She travelled the country with Bob watching their son Mike play AAU basketball, high school basketball at Shawnee Mission East and later college basketball. More recently she and Bob loved watching their grandchildren play basketball, baseball and football. She was an ardent supporter of the Missouri Tigers football and basketball teams, The Kansas City Royals and never missed watching a Chiefs game. Diane took great interest in all of the people in her life. She was extremely generous with her time and talent and gave so many the gift of her advice and her wisdom.

A friend to so many, she impacted countless lives. She loved to travel and had so many memories from trips through the years. She was elegant yet had a dry wit of humor that was unexpected yet so loved. Diane and Bob had a very special relationship that dates back to their sophomore year of college.

They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Diane is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Jennifer Allen (Mark and his daughters Rainey and Sydney) her son Mike Johnson (Molly), her sister Susan Younghouse (Fred); her grandchildren Teddy Johnson, Henry Johnson and Bobby Johnson, her nephews Jonny Younghouse and Matt Younghouse and her niece Emily Thornton (Justin), her great-nephew Tucker Thornton, and her beloved dog, Oliver and her grand dogs Lulu and Poppy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Frank Waltz and her brother Jerry Beaver. A service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road Prairie Village, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rose Brooks Center, Village Presbyterian Church and American Red Cross.

Diane Johnson

March 30, 1949 – August 7, 2026