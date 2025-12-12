Update: Lee County Boca Grande parking permit schedule

December 12, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County has updated the in-person schedule for Boca Grande parking permit distribution. Three December dates had to be canceled due to temporary utility impacts caused by building construction.

The following in-person dates have been canceled:

Thursday, Dec. 18

Monday, Dec. 22

Monday, Dec. 29

To ensure continued access for residents, employees, volunteers and visitors, Lee County has added multiple January dates. All January sessions will be held in the Louise du Pont Crowninshield Building at 240 Banyan St., Boca Grande. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon on the following January dates:

Monday, Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 8

Monday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Thursday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Thursday, Jan. 29

The Lee Board of County Commissioners adopted Boca Grande Parking Ordinance No. 25-16 for Boca Grande and the Lee County portions of Gasparilla Island.

The ordinance establishes designated parking zones, defines permit types, sets time limits and outlines enforcement procedures. Residential and business districts are now divided into zones where vehicles must display valid permits when required. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will enforce time limits, restricted zones and permit requirements.

No permit is required to park in a non-residential zone. These zones have a three-hour limit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Exceptions may apply. Visitors are encouraged to review posted signs or visit www.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande.

Permit types

“A” Resident decal for Gasparilla Island residents

“B” Hotel Guest placard for registered hotel or motel guests

“C” Island Employee and Volunteer decal for employees and volunteers working on the Island

“D” House Guest placard for guests, service providers or short-term rentals

Applications for “A,” “C” and “D” permits also are available online at www.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande. Pickup instructions are emailed after processing. “B” placards are distributed directly by hotels and motels to their registered guests.

To obtain a permit, applicants must provide proof of residency, employment or hotel registration based on the permit type. “A” and “C” permits are valid for one year. “B” permits are valid for the duration of a guest’s stay. “D” permits may be issued as a short-term or full-year pass depending on need.

For questions about the Boca Grande Parking Permit, email BocaParkingPermit@leegov.com.

