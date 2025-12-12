DeSantis appoints Patricia ‘Trish’ Petrosky to Lee Supervisor

December 12, 2025

By Staff Report

This evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patricia “Trish” Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

Photo from Evangelical Christian School

Petrosky is an executive assistant to the Lower School Principal at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers, Previously, she served as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Estero and was a member of the Naples Area Board of Realtors and the Bonita Estero Realtors Association. Petrosky attended Palm Beach State College and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.

The seat was left vacant by Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who died in died October 9, 2025, at age 62. Greenwell was appointed commissioner in 2022 and elected in 2024.