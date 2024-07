Turtle report: Not at loggerheads about whether it’s a loggerhead

July 26, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY Almost daily on my turtle patrols, I’m approached by someone on the beach with questions about sea turtles and what we do for them. Two of the most common questions are what kind of turtles are nesting on Gasparilla Island and how can we tell? Loggerheads are by far the […]