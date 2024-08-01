Turtle Patrol: Reporting on how we report, plus ‘hidden’ disturbances

August 1, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY As I’ve mentioned in this column on many occasions, one important aspect of our duties as BGSTA turtle patrollers is to collect data for FWC. We not only collect information about the number and location of false crawls and nests, but we are also tasked with performing inventories of certain […]