Skip to main content

Turtle Patrol: Reporting on how we report, plus ‘hidden’ disturbances

, ,
August 1, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY  As I’ve mentioned in this column on many occasions, one important aspect of our duties as BGSTA turtle patrollers is to collect data for FWC. We not only collect information about the number and location of false crawls and nests, but we are also tasked with performing inventories of certain […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition