Skip to main content

The Gasparilla Maritime Museum to hold ‘soft reopening’ November 3

,
November 2, 2023
By Staff Report
The board of the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum is happy to announce that the Museum is re-opening their doors on Friday, Nov. 3. The board has reported that while the interior is all fresh with new windows and roof repairs completed, there is still a lot to do.  They ask that anyone who is interested […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition