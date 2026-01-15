Thomas McGuane’s ‘ranchy world’ explored in ‘A Wooded Shore’ short stories
January 15, 2026
By Anna Ridilla
BY ANNA RIDILLAFROM GASPARILLA ISLAND MAGAZINE A Wooded Shore by Thomas McGuane is a collection of nine short stories about men in rural America, who are either ideologically or literally adrift. Each story explores a main character, often surrounded by a tableau of odd characters in different outskirts of the country. McGuane writes brief yet […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- New Farlow’s restaurant Chophouse285 anchors Englewood’s Dearborn Street
- Schmaltz & Pepper for All That Jazz
- Charlotte meets on beach access; Placida park project moves forward
- World of mangroves the subject of conservation lecture series talk at Englewood Chamber of Commerce
- Magano at Camera Club talks on light-painting and photography