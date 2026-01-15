Programs are back at Hermitage Manasota Key campus
January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key has announced new programs in February of 2026, including a return to their Manasota Key campus. On Friday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., audiences will have an opportunity to return to the Hermitage’s historic beachfront campus for “A Decade of Density/A Lifetime of Story – An Evening of […]
